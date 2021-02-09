Croquet clubs cock-a-hoop over hosting state championships

Northern Rivers croquet clubs will join forces to host an important tournament which will see many social players take their first step into the competitive arena.

In July 2021, Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club and Ballina Croquet will welcome local, intrastate and interstate croquet players competing in the NSW Golf Croquet Division 3 doubles and singles events.

The tournament involves Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club, Ballina Croquet, Byron Bay Croquet Club and Lismore Croquet Club unite to host the titles which run from July 14 to July 18, 2021

Tournament manager David Scott said 2012 was the last time a NSW croquet event was held in the area.

“The tournament will attract not only newcomers to the game but also those who have been playing social croquet who want to play others at this level,” he said.

“All Golf croquet players on a handicap of nine or higher are encouraged to enter.

“We only opened registrations last week and already have five player, two from the Hunter Region, one from greater Sydney and two from Coutts Crossing.”

Scott said organisers anticipate between 40 and 60 players.

“We hope to get enough entries that we will need to use the Lismore and Byron Bay greens as well as at Ballina, probably a round robin,” he said.

“Obviously we will be running the tournament in like with COVID-19 regulations.”

He said the clubs are confident the 2021 event will be the start of more regular NSW events being held in the Northern Rivers.

The clubs are planning to ensure the event is successful so visiting participants want to return to the area, he said.

Most NSW events are held within the Sydney region, so local club members are excited to be able to enter a NSW event without having to travel and bear the cost of accommodation. Similarly, non-local members are excited about the prospect of combining a NSW croquet event with a holiday in the best region within Australia.

“Our members are working to make this event extraordinary successful and hope this will see an annual; NSW state region event held here,” he said.

“It’s first in best dressed with entries.”

Individuals or business sponsorship is available contact tournament manager, David Scott, 0414241290 or cherrystreetcroquet@yahoo.com