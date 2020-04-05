Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Crop duster crashes into paddock in front of witnesses

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

More Stories

crop duster crash editors picks emergency services lifeflight plane crash qas south burnett plane crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DUI charge, then fine for North Coast isolation breach

        premium_icon DUI charge, then fine for North Coast isolation breach

        Crime A traffic stop led police to charge a man with mid-range reading before realising he should’ve been at home

        Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        premium_icon Ballina man who stole car carrying a baby appeals sentence

        News THE man had previously been disqualified from driving until May 2040.

        How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        premium_icon How Greta Thunberg inspired Byron hardcore band’s new song

        News Byron-based band are back after a three-year music-making hiatus.

        Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        premium_icon Backpackers, get a farm job or fly home: MP

        News WITH many backpackers here jobless and at a loose end, the message is to fly home...