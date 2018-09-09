Menu
Wade Graham of the Sharks is assisted from the field by trainers after injuring his knee during the Qualifying Final between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in Week 1 of the NRL Finals Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, September 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Sharks get worst possible news on Graham

by MICHAEL CARAYANNIS
9th Sep 2018 10:56 AM
WADE Graham's season is over with Cronulla's worst fears realised after the Sharks co-captain ruptured his ACL Saturday night.

Graham limped from the field after just 13 minutes during Cronulla's 21-12 loss to the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

The backrower was attempting to collect a Cooper Cronk grubber and collided with Isaac Liu before spilling the ball in the lead up to a Roosters try.

"That happens in footy games, you lose players," coach Shane Flanagan said.

"He did it about six weeks ago, a grade one medial strain."

It has been an injury plagued 2018 for Graham who has struggled to spend large chunks of time on the field. He has been restricted to just 18 games.

 

Wade Graham of the Sharks receives attention from the trainer after injuring his knee. Picture: Getty Images
Former Sharks teammate Michael Ennis described the injury as "tragic".

"He has been a big part of their late season surge," Ennis said at halftime on Fox League last night.

Scott Sorensen is the likely replacement for Graham ahead of Cronulla's elimination finals match against Penrith on Friday night.

