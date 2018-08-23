Fifita served official warning by Sharks

ANDREW Fifita has been issued an official warning by Cronulla chief exectuive Barry Russell for his expletive-laden comments directed at senior Daily Telegraph journalist Phil Rothfield.

The controversial forward was called to an 8am meeting with the Sharks chief executive before training on Thursday morning after appearing on a podcast alongside teammate Josh Dugan and UFC fighters Tyson Pedro and Tai Tuivasa.

The warning letter was issued to Fifita, explaining that any similar indiscretions in the future would place him at risk of breaking the code of conduct and, therefore, his current playing contract.

Russell was aiming to also meet with Dugan on Thursday morning.

"I've also reminded Andrew of his obligations to seek prior consent from the club for all media in the future,'' Russell said.

"Given what's happened, the likelihood of that happening, is remote. It's an issue that we as a club find extremely disappointing.

"I'm in the process of issuing a formal apology from the club to News Limited and Phil Rothfield.''

Fifita and teammate Josh Dugan landed in hot water after an episode of podcast went to air on Wednesday night.

"I just don't know how they (football journalists) are all on TV, and they can talk on football," Fifita commented after the conversation directed toward a discussion on the media.

"Excuse my French, but (Rothfield) is a complete f---wit."

Dugan also took a swipe at Rothfield over an article written earlier in the year about him and a teammate wrestling in a Cronulla park.

"Old Buzz Rothfield got on it and tried to make out Gal and I were full-on serious (saying) we were trying to punch up in the middle of the park," Dugan said.

"He's old, weathered (and) bald-headed."

Rothfield has previously reported Dugan and Fifita in the press, detailing an unsavoury incident where the pair was asked to leave the Cronulla RSL in February.

