Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversial Lismore development stopped after legal win

        premium_icon Controversial Lismore development stopped after legal win

        News WORK on a 433-lot residential development has been stopped in its tracks after an indigenous elder won a "David vs Goliath" court battle.

        • 15th May 2020 1:58 PM
        'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        premium_icon 'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        News Police, health officials issue urgent warning to the community

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM
        Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

        premium_icon Verdict in case of woman accused of stabbing teacher

        News Teacher was stabbed with a pair of scissors in the school grounds

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM
        Lismore club celebrating 65 years of racing pigeons

        premium_icon Lismore club celebrating 65 years of racing pigeons

        News Membership may be down but the club’s competitors still get a high from racing...

        • 15th May 2020 2:00 PM