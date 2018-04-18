Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The late Crocodile Hunter will be immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 26. Picture: AP
The late Crocodile Hunter will be immortalised on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 26. Picture: AP
News

Crocodile Hunter immortalised in Hollywood

by AAP
18th Apr 2018 6:16 AM | Updated: 6:19 AM

THE late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Irwin's wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Bob are expected to attend the April 26 ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin will attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Picture: Supplied
Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin will attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Irwin's best mate and director of Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, Wes Mannion, will co-MC the ceremony.

Irwin became a global star, particularly in the US, for his crocodile wrangling exploits and wildlife conservation efforts.

Steve, Terri and Bindi Irwin in 2002. Picture: Supplied
Steve, Terri and Bindi Irwin in 2002. Picture: Supplied

The world was shocked on September 4, 2006, when he died aged 44 after a stingray struck him with a barb to the heart while filming on the Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas.

Wildlife warriors from around the world will attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on May 5 in Beverly Hills to celebrate his life and legacy.

australia zoo crocodile hunter editors picks hollywood steve irwin

Top Stories

    Search called off for missing surfer

    Search called off for missing surfer

    News A search for a surfer reported missing at Cape Byron has been called off

    Man charged with revealing himself to mum, daughter

    Man charged with revealing himself to mum, daughter

    Crime Woman and 13-year-old en route to school bus during the incident

    49,000 tons of gravel and $2.9m to fix roads

    49,000 tons of gravel and $2.9m to fix roads

    Council News 49 roads down, eight to go for council repair

    Clunes garage on the market for first time in 71 years

    Clunes garage on the market for first time in 71 years

    News Multi-faceted business on busy road on market for nearly $1.5m

    Local Partners