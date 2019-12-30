Menu
A freshwater crocodile was captured in the main street of Palmerston overnight.
Crocodile takes a stroll along town's main street

30th Dec 2019
A crocodile has been spotted and captured in one of the main streets of Palmerston overnight.

Police were called after a member of the public saw a 1m crocodile on Temple Terrace last night and found the animal walking along the footpath outside the new Palmerston Police Station.

The crocodile was safely captured and has since been relocated with the help of a ranger.

NT Police said the incident was a reminder to the public to beware of increased crocodile activity in the Darwin area during the wet season, especially near water ways.

