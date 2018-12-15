Menu
Croc farm ready for Cyclone Owen

by Daniel Bateman
15th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
THERE will be no chance of a "croc-nado" when Cyclone Owen potentially passes over a Cape York crocodile farm.

Edward River Crocodile Farm near Pormpuraaw has been busily preparing its 80 breeding crocs for the reformed cyclone, which is expected to reach a Category 4 system with winds up to 220/hr.

Farm co-owner Donna Paradise said the farm's facilities had been tied down, and most of their juvenile stock had already shipped elsewhere.

She said they also had croc eggs in incubators, however they had been placed on diesel generator power.

It will be the second cyclone to cross near Pormpuraaw, at Western Cape York, this year, with Cyclone Iris making landfall in April.

"It's pretty much the same as the previous cyclone, which we came out of virtually unscathed," Ms Paradise said.

"I'm feeling okay about this one.

"Our croc manager has been running around making sure there's nothing that can fly around.

"The last one, the eye of the cyclone came over us, so this one should be interesting."

The largest croc at the farm is currently a 5.3m male named "Ugly."

The farm, which was established in 1973, had about 15,000 animals in its heyday.

