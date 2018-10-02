CRL top honour for big talent

Cudgen Hornets front-rower Caleb Ziebell goes on the attack

Cudgen Hornets front-rower Caleb Ziebell goes on the attack Mike Donelly

NORTHERN Rivers rugby league front-rower Caleb Ziebell has picked up the prestigious NSW Country Rugby League Representative Player of the Year award.

The Cudgen product won the award off the back of his performances in the winning Northern Rivers team at the NSW Country Under-23s championships this year.

He received the CRL's top honours, at a dinner held at the Hyatt Regency Sydney, with over 340 officials, volunteers and players in attendance.

Ziebell is a talented sportsman and also represents the New South Wales Country team in cricket.

He won Player of the Year in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League last year and finished second on overall points this year.

He is one of five Northern Rivers players in the Country Under-23s team selected for games against the Australian Defence Force and Papua New Guinea at Port Moresby.

Joe Besgrove, Anthony Colman, Michael Dwane and Kyle Kennedy will also head to PNG.

It was a double celebration for NRRRL at the awards night with Tweed Coast taking home the Clayton Cup for best performing NSW Country team this season.

It is a big effort to win the Clayton Cup and usually reserved for teams who go through the season undefeated.

Tweed Coast only lost two games against Ballina before eventually downing the defending premiers in the grand final last month.

Grafton Ghosts won the Clayton Cup back-to-back in 2010-2011 when they were still part of the NRRRL.

Meanwhile, NSW Country under-16 and under-18 teams will play PNG at Crozier Field, Lismore tonight.

Casino second-rower Simon Pratt will play in under-16s at 4pm with the 18s to follow at 5.30pm.

"It's something different. The last couple of years I've been overseas with the boys but this year we're home and I know it'll be against quality opposition with the New Guinea National side,” under-16s coach Gary Jones said.

"The boys know they'll be playing a different type of football. New Guinea plays a different type of football than what they're used to on a weekly basis.

"The New Guinea team excites the boys. None of them have played against a national team before.”