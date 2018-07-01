Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LISMORE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a critically injured 15-year-old boy from a single-vehicle collision near Nana Glen to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
LISMORE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a critically injured 15-year-old boy from a single-vehicle collision near Nana Glen to the Gold Coast University Hospital. contributed
Breaking

Critically injured boy airlifted to Gold Coast

jennifer crawley
by
1st Jul 2018 3:49 PM

THE Lismore Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is transporting a 15-year-old boy injured in a serious single vehicle collision to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The condition of patient is reported as critical.

Reports from the scene have stated that four occupants of the vehicle have been injured.

A 12-year-old boy and the 15-year-old are both being treated for multiple trauma.

The accident happened on Brewers Rd south west of Nana Glen.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth is also attending the accident scene.

The destination of the second injured occupant is unknown at the present time.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News Anyone with an unregistered firearm or ammunition in their possession can legally dispose, or register it without penalty from today to September 30, 2018.

    Are you old enough to be a fan of Dragon?

    Are you old enough to be a fan of Dragon?

    Music Band brings their 80s UK Chartbusters tour

    Aggressive surfers at iconic break like 'rats in a cage'

    premium_icon Aggressive surfers at iconic break like 'rats in a cage'

    Environment Longtime surfer slams 'culture of entitlement' at iconic break

    Who made the Hurford Hardwood Portrait finalists list?

    premium_icon Who made the Hurford Hardwood Portrait finalists list?

    Art & Theatre 69 artworks were chosen from 211 entries

    Local Partners