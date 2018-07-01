Critically injured boy airlifted to Gold Coast

LISMORE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a critically injured 15-year-old boy from a single-vehicle collision near Nana Glen to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The condition of patient is reported as critical.

Reports from the scene have stated that four occupants of the vehicle have been injured.

A 12-year-old boy and the 15-year-old are both being treated for multiple trauma.

The accident happened on Brewers Rd south west of Nana Glen.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth is also attending the accident scene.

The destination of the second injured occupant is unknown at the present time.