'Critical situation' for town's water supply

CRITICAL SITUATION: Tenterfield Shire Council are introducing a new Level 4.5 Water Restriction on Wednesday, 17 April 2019 to manage the dwindling water resources of the Tenterfield town water supply due to prolonged drought. Tenterfield Dam which supplies the majority of the township's water, is currently only at 37% capacity. Zoe Lederhose

TENTERFIELD residents are urged to remain vigilant with their water use as council prepares to introduce a new water restriction level.

At the March 27 ordinary council meeting, Tenterfield Shire Council voted to introduce a new level 4.5 water restriction to the Tenterfield town water supply, with hopes it will reduce demand on the drinkable water supply.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said to all water users in the Tenterfield water supply area to be vigilant with their water use, with the new level of water restrictions scheduled be introduced on Wednesday, April 17.

"We are approaching a critical situation,” Cr Petty said.

"Without reduced water consumption, we will be in the same situation as Southern Downs Regional Council which includes our residents in Jennings who are now at Level 5 Extreme Restrictions where use for everything apart from domestic use is banned, with a target of 120 litres per person per day.”

Cr Petty said the prolonged drought impact across the Tenterfield region, many rural properties are running out of water and are carting water for domestic and stock purposes from council's bulk water dispensing station.

He said this additional impact on the town water supply is proving "unsustainable” and undermines water saving measures otherwise being applied under the current Level 4 water restrictions.

Cr Petty said the key focus of the new Level 4.5 is only registered water carriers will be able to access the water dispensing station from April 17.

He said council has a Drought Management Plan in place which relies on a combination of five levels of water restrictions, as well as a backup bore at Shirley Park.

At present, Tenterfield Dam is just holding at 37 per cent capacity, with the Shirley Park bore pumping close to 0.9 ML per day to supplement the dam water feed inflow to the water treatment plant.

However, the "less than ideal” water quality and salt content of the Shirley Park bore water means this source of water supply cannot be used indefinitely.

Cr Petty said without drought breaking rain to restore the dam supply in the next nine months, he believes council may be forced to cart water from outside of the shire by Christmas.

As part of Level 4.5 water restrictions, Tenterfield Shire Council imposes the following restrictions: