Critical incident 'only a matter of time' at hospital

NURSES say they could be gearing up to take industrial action at Ballina Hospital's emergency department amid claims staffing numbers are putting patient safety at risk.

The Ballina NSW Nurses and Midwives (NSWNMA) branch attempted to close two beds yesterday but nursing authorities said they were required to keep the beds open.

NSWNMA branch secretary Suzanna Melchior said the association branch believed ongoing staffing levels, with a single nurse on night shift, was an inherent safety risk to patients, staff and the community.

She said department was not staffed to the population of the township, with a single nurse on night shift and a treating doctor who is required to attend to other ward units across the hospital as fulfilling the role of emergency clinical review.

"The wider community do not know that there is only one nurse on a night shift in emergency,” Ms Melchior said.

"People come in with their family members expecting the best care, and they would hope they would have as many experienced hands on to look after that patient.”

She said the department had the bare minimum to form a resuscitation team (three people), but if there were any more patients to care for amongst a critical situation happening they are having to wait.

"It's a nine bed department and its possible to have every bed full during that shift.

"We want to raise this issue early and our starting point is we are focusing on this community having the safest care in the wee hours of the morning with their heart attacks, and their traumas because they've been bashed down at the pub.”

The NSWNMA branch had previously asked for a staffing review of the emergency department, but are currently focusing their request on immediate allocation of funding to have an additional registered nurse on the night shift.

Ms Melchior said the single nurse on night shift was also required to undertake all non-clinical duties, and can be pulled away from direct patient care to check on front door access, answer phones and book more patients on.

"The single nurse on night shift has periods of time of been in isolation- this is unacceptable with escalation of violence toward health staff across the state,” she said.

"It is only a matter of time before a critical incident occurs and we are ensuring to show that we are proactive in our identification of risk to ourselves and our patients.”