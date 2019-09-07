Menu
Narrabri Fire and Rescue are currently in Tenterfield forming part of Strike Team Oscar assisting with a large bush fire with multiple houses under threat.
CRITICAL: Firefighter hurt, 4 homes lost in Tenterfield fire

7th Sep 2019 6:57 AM

 A FIREFIGHTER is being treated in a Brisbane hospital after receiving serious burns fighting fires near Tenterfield yesterday.

A 66-year-old male Rural Fire Service firefighter sustained serious burns to his head, face, and upper body. He was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

NSW Police said a combined emergency services operation is continuing after a number of fires in the state's north.

Police officers attached to New England Police District and Richmond Police District are coordinating emergency operations at Tenterfield, Drake, and Ebor, as NSW Rural Fire Services continue to fight fires around the areas.

At this stage, it's believed four residential properties at Tenterfield have been destroyed, along with a shooting range.

The New England Highway at Tenterfield, and Waterfall Way at Ebor, were closed during the day's operation but have since reopened.

The public is reminded to be mindful of the dangerous conditions. Updates on fires can be monitored via the NSW RFS website , and weather warnings via the NSW SES website.

Anyone with information about these fires is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

