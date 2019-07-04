'Critical' advice for beef producers ahead of spring

TAKE STOCK: Cattle are now heading into the hardest part of the year with minimal reserves. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

TAKE STOCK: Cattle are now heading into the hardest part of the year with minimal reserves. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN180912RUR2

BEEF producers undertaking a 'hope for the best approach' during the drought could lead to a disaster, North Coast Local Land Services (NCLLS) said.

NCLLS is urging beef producers to seriously reassess their current situation for the remaining winter months heading into spring.

The knock on effect of a dry summer and autumn has left the majority of the region with much lower pasture, and water levels than usual.

Cattle are now heading into the hardest part of the year with minimal reserves.

Senior Land Services Officer, Nathan Jennings, said despite decent falls around Lismore much of the north coast is yet to receive anything substantial.

"The high rainfall totals around Lismore has actually further reduced the quality of any remaining tropical pastures with some low lying areas inundated," Mr Jennings said.

"Any further rainfall in the next couple of months will have little effect on tropical pastures as growth will remain restricted by cold temperatures and short winter days.

"The stock feed market remains under pressure with demand often exceeding supply across the state, causing an impact on price. Many producers are already supplementary feeding."

Mr Jennings said when producers were doing their budgets it was "critical" to fully cost the long-term needs of your stock "because there is no guarantee conditions are going to ease soon".

He urged producers, to reassess cattle body condition, pasture and water availability, and most important finances.

"The class of cattle (dry, pregnant, or lactating) and their condition will influence the amount and quality of feed needed."

Ms Louise Orr, General Manager North Coast Local Land Services said the local team were ready to help landholders make informed decisions.

"The Beef Cattle Health and Husbandry guide available from North Coast Local Land Services has a guide to body condition scoring beef cattle, as well as nutritional and water requirements to help producers in assessing and making decisions," she said.

"Our sustainable agriculture team also produce a regular stockfeed update to help producers to make better-informed decisions. "