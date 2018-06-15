Crisis meeting over 'business killing' legislation

A CRISIS meeting will be held in Byron Bay this morning over the State Government's proposed changes to holiday letting legislation.

Critics say the proposed legislation, which is set to be debated in Parliament next week, could have push small guesthouse operators to extinction by providing too many concessions for Airbnb-style holiday letting.

Private home owners who let out rooms face none of the development controls which fully-fledged guesthouses do, but often operate in a very similar manner.

In it current form the bill will allow councils such as Byron Shire Council to apply to restrict letting to 180 days per year, which Ballina MP Tamara Smith says is still too many days for communities with large numbers of holiday homes.

"The one-size-fits-all approach ignores the unique challenges of short term holiday letting presents to certain communities like ours,” Ms Smith said.

"The Greens will be calling for significant changes to this legislation, with an emphasis on allowing councils the ability to determine the maximum limit of short term holiday letting days per year that suits their community.

"The NSW Greens support a sharing economy but it shouldn't have negative consequences for communities. The government has failed to get the balance right with these proposed regulations. We need a fair, level playing field for accommodation providers.

"If this bill is passed without significant amendments we will almost certainly see local guesthouses, bed and breakfasts and small hotels go out of business because they simply cannot compete with holiday lets that do not face the same compliance and regulatory costs.”

The meeting will take place 10.15am at the Cavanbah Centre on Ewingsdale Rd.