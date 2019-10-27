Crisis are not ready to collapse

Chad Ellis of From Crisis to Collapse supports In Hearts Wake. Photo Asagai Images

THE Northern in Byron Bay has seen a spate of heavier gigs of late including In Hearts Wake, Sepultura, Cog, The Bronx, High Tension and Pagan.

Now Superheist have announced they are coming to town on Thursday, November 14.

We spoke to local supports From Crisis to Collapse to see what they had in the bag for this gig and what has been happening in their camp since they last played Falls Festival.

Guitarist Chad Ellis said they were super excited to be playing with Superheist again after the east coast tour with 36 Crazyfists earlier in the year.

"We saw such a great reception from the shows and it honestly was a fantastic vibe between the bands,” he said.

"We have a new distribution deal in Australia as well as continuing our work with Art is War records in America and to be touring with a band with such experience like Superheist means we can step up our performance and learning curve.

"We have a couple of new songs in the mix and people can expect some of our best live performances as we have a renewed energy for playing live following the injury and recovery of our drummer Marco.

"He fractured his hand and we really missed his playing and energy so it is great to be back up to full pace.”

Chad said they had a number of things lined up including a show with Swedish giants Soilwork in Brisbane and new merch with skateboard decks.

"The skate decks are a limited edition collaboration item with clothing brand Make Your Mark Apparel Co.”

"Our music video was screened at the Byron Bay film festival this week, and we are in pre-production of our new songs.

"Honestly, from what we can see the love for heavy music in Australia has never been stronger and while we are seeing an ever-increasing interest in hardcore and metalcore we are seeing just as strong interest in death metal and Swedish death metal.

"We would like to think in some ways we bridge the gap between the two.”

He said this would be there only home town show for all year.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, November 14 in Byron Bay at the Great Northern.

Friday, Novemebr 15 in Brisbane at The Flamin' Galah.

Saturday, November 16 in Coffs Harbour at The Coffs Hotel.

Saturday, November 23 in Adelaide at Enigma Bar*

TICKETS ON SALE NOW oztix.com.au

Adelaide tickets from moshtix.com.au