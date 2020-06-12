‘Cringey' celebrity anti-racism video burned online

Celebrities including Julianne Moore, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux and Kesha have been slammed for a "tone deaf" new public service announcement where they take responsibility for racism.

The video is a collaboration between Confluential Films and the NAACP where "influential voices from the white community take responsibility for turning the racist tide in America".

However, viewers have flocked to the comments sections on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, to criticise the video and suggest that celebrities have "learned nothing" from theImagine video debacle.

"This is so absurd and insulting at the same time I can't do anything but LAUGH," shared one viewer on social media, "y'all so god damn stupid and clearly didn't think this (through)."

What are they auditioning for — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 11, 2020

Others called on them to "take it down" and quipped: "It's not too late!"

Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Aaron Paul, Stanley Tucci and Sarah Paulson are just some of the other names who were involved in the video.

Much of the criticism was also aimed at the celebrities for reading off of cue cards, and for their decision to "overact" while being recorded.

The video also sparked comparisons to Gal Gadot's decision to bring together pals including Natalie Portman and Zoe Kravitz to sing a rendition of John Lennon's Imagine as the world self-quarantined in early March.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gal, 34, took to social media to share the video.

The Israeli-born actress started singing the 1971 hit before a string of celebrities joined and sang lines from the song too.

Stars such as Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden and Sarah Silverman are all seen delivering lines from the popular tune.

The video continues with celebrities Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd and his wife Dawn O'Porter.

"This is cute and all but a lot of us are out of work. Myself and all of my friends sooooo … you'll still be rich while we scrounge to get by. We aren't in this together, appreciate the sentiment though …" one fan commented.

A second person wrote: "BOO donate if you really care about the world," while a third added: "A song won't help us at this point."

Over on Twitter, even more people were having their say with one person even claiming they had "ruined a beautiful song" and saying they had "bloated egos".

Ending Racism: The Musical — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

I kept fast forwarding to try and find the part where the rich, beautiful white people say what they’re gonna do about racism and SURPRISE it never arrives https://t.co/T1x6U9vJCu — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) June 11, 2020

While I admit its almost impossible for celebrities to win in these instances (silence = part of the problem, say something = tone deaf lip service), not making overly dramatic performance pieces that seem totally self serving would probably be a start https://t.co/BKHvZPl03o — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 11, 2020