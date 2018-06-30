Crim's surprise for police carrying out body search

A YOUNG man whose parents were sent to prison for murder when he was 15 was caught travelling in a car containing a police scanner, taser, knife, screwdriver and handcuffs made from zip ties.

When police later conducted an unclothed search at the watch house, they also found three clip seal bags of drugs hidden in his anus.

Sean Richard Watson, 23, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to eight drug and bail breach charges.

Defence lawyer William Prizeman said Watson, who grew up in Gladstone, turned to drugs after his mother and stepfather were sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said when Watson was busted by Gladstone Police on April 1 with 0.8grams of methamphetamines and 25.8 grams of marijuana, he told police he can not "get off it (ice)".

Five weeks later and Watson was travelling in a car with two others along Lakes Creek Rd in Rockhampton when police pulled over the vehicle and searched the trio and the car.

Sgt Janes said police found a scanner set on the police channel, a black latex glove, taser, knife, screwdriver and handcuffs made from zip ties.

He said one gram of marijuana and two prescription medications were found in clip seal bags secreted in Watson's anus during an unclothed search at the watch house.

Mr Prizeman said Watson had spent eight months in custody for a charge that ended up being dismissed.

He said due to this, he lost an employment opportunity working as a tattoo artist and his children went into their grandparents' care. When he was released he returned to drugs.

Watson also failed to report 14 times while on bail.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the items in the car were concerning as was his "horrible criminal history" at such a young age.

"You were leading such a grubby life that you had to hide drugs and other things in your anus," he said.

"You can decide if you want to keep bouncing in and out of jail.

"I urge you to move forward in a positive fashion."

He sentenced Watson to a nine-month jail term, declaring 48 days pre-sentence custody with immediate parole.