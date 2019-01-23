Criminally-charged lawyer to represent bikie boss
CRIMINALLY-charged lawyer Adam Magill has re-emerged to represent a Gold Coast bikie boss charged over a brutal bashing outside a Glitter Strip hotel.
Mr Magill, a former police officer, and several other men were charged in October following an 18-month investigation into Brisbane law firm Lawler Magill by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
A partner in the firm, Mr Magill faces charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering.
He has indicated that he will fight the charges.
The high-profile lawyer has kept a relatively low profile since being charged but is appearing in Southport Magistrates Court today to represent Hells Angels Gold Coast president Gregory Pearce.
Pearce, 45, was arrested by officers from anti-bikie squad Taskforce Maxima after a man was bashed outside the Palm Beach Hotel last Saturday.
Police have opposed bail and a hearing is underway.