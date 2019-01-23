Menu
The assault was caught on CCTV. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Criminally-charged lawyer to represent bikie boss

by Greg Stolz
23rd Jan 2019 10:33 AM
CRIMINALLY-charged lawyer Adam Magill has re-emerged to represent a Gold Coast bikie boss charged over a brutal bashing outside a Glitter Strip hotel.

Mr Magill, a former police officer, and several other men were charged in October following an 18-month investigation into Brisbane law firm Lawler Magill by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A partner in the firm, Mr Magill faces charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering.

 

Gregory Brian Pearce has been charged over the pub assault. Picture: Jerad Williams
He has indicated that he will fight the charges.

The high-profile lawyer has kept a relatively low profile since being charged but is appearing in Southport Magistrates Court today to represent Hells Angels Gold Coast president Gregory Pearce.

 

Lawyer Adam Magill. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Pearce, 45, was arrested by officers from anti-bikie squad Taskforce Maxima after a man was bashed outside the Palm Beach Hotel last Saturday.

Police have opposed bail and a hearing is underway.

