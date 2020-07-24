Criminal history across two states causes bail problems

A man faced the possibility of returning to custody after prosecutors failed to tender his Queensland criminal history as well as his NSW in the first application for bail.

A MAN shifted his feet nervously at the prospect he could return to jail on Wednesday.

He had only just received bail two days before in Tweed Heads Local Court.

The Gold Coast man, who is not named to protect the alleged victim, pleaded not guilty charged with assaulting his partner at Chinderah on Saturday evening.

His case is an example of the challenges of working in a cross-border area for Queensland and New South Wales.

Court documents revealed he was denied bail by police citing the man’s history of domestic violence offences and the fact he had been incarcerated for domestic violence in Queensland.

However, during his successful bail application in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, the court only heard of his limited NSW criminal history.

Police brought a detention application on Wednesday which, if successful, would mean the man’s bail would be revoked and he would return to custody.

Prosecutor Alix Thom said new information revealed to police showed Maranic had a four-page Queensland criminal history.

She said the criminal history had domestic violence offence entries including ones against the same alleged victim as the pending charges.

Solicitor Phillip Mulherin said his client adamantly denied the allegations and had only tried to remove himself from his partner attacking him.

He tendered photos of alleged evidence of bite marks on the man’s skin which allegedly occurred through his clothing on Wednesday.

Mr Mulherin said the man attended hospital for treatment from alleged injuries from the incident before even knowing about the charge.

“Fail to appear? Well he’s here today, if he was not going to appear then today would have been the day,” Mr Mulherin said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy denied the detention application and instead varied the man’s bail with stricter conditions.

The case is listed for hearing on January 8, 2021.