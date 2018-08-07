Tweed crime wrap: Man hospitalised after assault

Two men who assaulted a man while he was walking home are wanted by police.

Tweed robbery

TWO men who assaulted a man while he was walking home and stole his mobile phone are wanted by Tweed Police.

Police said about 2am on Sunday, a 21-year-old man was walking home along Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads when two unknown men approached him.

The pair demanded the victim hand over his mobile phone and wallet before chasing him down the street.

They then assaulted the victim and ran off with his phone.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the victim for cuts to his head and hands before he was taken to the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Police are still searching for the offenders, with one described as of caucasian appearance, about 20 years old and wearing a black jumper.

The other is believed to be about the same age, of caucasian appearance, with short black hair and wearing a red jumper.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Tweed Police.

Kingscliff graffiti

TWO want-to-be artists who allegedly graffitied an NBN and fire hydrant box at Kingscliff Shopping Village are wanted by police.

About 6pm on Saturday, the men allegedly graffitied the boxes with various letters and characters with what appeared to be a black marker.

Graffiti on a fire hydrant box.

They left the area in a vehicle described as a white hatchback with mag wheels.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Police.

Opportunistic theft

POLICE are still searching for two thieves who stole a cancer patient's bags containing medicine and other personal property.

Police said about 4pm on Saturday, July 30, the victim was closing her pop-up store near Woolworths at the Tweed City Shopping Centre when two thieves stole multiple bags from her while she wasn't looking.

The bags contained diabetic insulin, a mobile phone, a laptop computer, keys, personal paperwork and other property.

Police said the woman was recently diagnosed with cancer and worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Anyone with information on the two people in the below CCTV footage still are urged to contact Tweed Police.