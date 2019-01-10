Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Byron Police are investigating a string of stealing offences, including the theft of two cars.
Tweed Byron Police are investigating a string of stealing offences, including the theft of two cars.
Crime

CRIME WAVE: Stolen cars being used by brazen thieves

10th Jan 2019 6:45 AM

TWEED Byron Police District are currently investigating a series of stealing offences which occurred on the North Coast between January 4 and 6.

Officers said vehicles and homes in the area from Kingscliff to Pottsville had been targeted by thieves.

"Vehicles and homes are not being secured and locked appropriately and a small group of opportunistic criminals are taking every opportunity to steal people's belongings," police said in a statement.

"Numerous vehicles and homes were been broken into over the weekend due to valuable items being left visible in cars, and residents not being vigilant and taking all efforts to secure their property.

"Tweed Heads and Kingscliff Police are aware of the problem and are using all available resources including working closely with our Queensland Police colleagues to identify these offenders, to make arrests and place them before the courts.

 

Tweed Byron Police are investigating a string of stealing offences, including the theft of two cars.
Tweed Byron Police are investigating a string of stealing offences, including the theft of two cars.

"As a result of our investigations we have identified two stolen motor vehicles from Queensland that are being used by the offenders to travel from Queensland to NSW and the Kingscliff and Pottsville areas to commit offences."

Police are requesting the community to keep a look out for two vehicles like the ones shown in this article.

1. Black Holden Colorado Ute with Queensland rego 461LFW

2. Silver Toyota Rukus with Queensland personalised rego CHK818.

If either of these vehicles are seen please contact police immediately.

break and enter crime wave stealing stolen car tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    premium_icon REVEALED: What your slice of paradise is worth

    Property THE latest land value figures for the Northern Rivers have been released.

    Ballina business prepares to close

    premium_icon Ballina business prepares to close

    Business ”We are glad we were able to get out of the lease"

    STUNNING: Our best photos of 2018

    premium_icon STUNNING: Our best photos of 2018

    News Star photographer chooses his best photos of the past year

    Local Partners