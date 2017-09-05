Crime to be arrested as police station now operational

ARRESTED CRIME RATES: Alstonville's police station is now staffed with one officer and another position has been advertised.

AFTER months without a full-time police presence, Alstonville is now a community with a staffed police station.

Richmond LAC Acting Superintendent, Nicole Bruce said an officer is now back on duty in the town which has seen a sharp rise in crime over recent times.

She said the officer returned to duty at Alstonville on Thursday, August 31.

"We have been able to progress the staffing issue at Alstonville,” she said

"The officer Senior Constable Sean Davy returned to operational duties attachment to Alstonville Police station last Thursday.”

Act. Supt. Bruce said the second position has also been advertised.

"We have also been able to progress on the second position which has been advertised on the internal state-wide police vacancy system,” she said.

"We will attempt to facilitate filling this vacancy as quickly as we can.”

Act. Insp Bruce said residents need to remember the officers stationed at Alstonville will also need to work closely with their colleagues at Ballina.

"Every 24-hour manned station which includes Lismore, Casino and Ballina, have a first-response agreement which means we have a priority to staff those positions,” she said.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, officers based at Alstonville are required to assist at Ballina.”

But for now at Alstonville, the fact the station is now open for business will be a huge relief for the community.