Crime Stoppers is 'missing puzzle piece' for solving crime

COMMUNITY tip-offs and information on crime are vital for police to carry out their investigations, according to Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay

Celebrating 30 years since Crimes Stoppers launched in NSW, Supt Lindsay said police continue to value and rely upon the on-going information provided by members of the community during investigations.

Supt Lindsay said Crime Stoppers has "helped immeasurably” in many police investigations.

"We highly value with our relationship and partnership with Crime Stoppers, it enables the community to give us information that in many times is vital to our operations and investigations,” he said.

"Police are happy with any way we receive information. Crime Stoppers is one of our major partners in terms of the community being able to provide information. Any small piece of information can count and in some cases can have a massive impact on our investigations.

"It could be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Supt Lindsay said any information the community can provide usually ends up being beneficial to investigations, and most recently helped in several drug busts.

"Police obviously draw information and conduct investigations using a number of strategies but in the main we need communities help to solve crime,” he said.

"I can say information provided quite recently through the Dob in a Dealer campaign that started at the start of this year, has proven invaluable to our current investigations and to previous investigations.

"Our local police encourage members of the Northern Rivers community to share information through Crime Stoppers. That information is vital to the prevention and solving of crime.”

NSW Crime Stoppers CEO Peter Price said the agency has proven to be effective in thousands of arrests.

"We help make an average of four arrests everyday in NSW and an average of 22 arrests across Australia every single day,” he said.

"We take on average 10,000 contacts a month just in NSW on Crime Stoppers.”

Mr Price urged people to contact Crime Stoppers with any information they might have, even if they think it might not be relevant to a crime.

"The system only works if the community is engaged,” he said.

"If you see something, suspect something, then you should say something.

"The community here is completely engaged in using Crime Stoppers because of the facilities and the way that we work.

"The commander and his team collaborate with us and that can only bring a safer community.”