Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
News

CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

Marguerite Cuddihy
Tom Gillespie
by and
1st Mar 2020 10:17 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY home has been declared a crime scene after an early morning blaze on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire," she said.

"It has been declared a crime scene, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's deemed suspicious."

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and more information would come to hand later in the day.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the premises, which was the only occupant at the property.

QFES investigators are on-scene determining the cause of the fire.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore
kingaroy house fire prince st house fire south burnett house fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus threat is close to home

        premium_icon Coronavirus threat is close to home

        News CONTACT tracing alert issued as infected woman went back to work at Australia Fair shopping centre on return from Iran.

        • 1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        premium_icon Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        News A NORTHERN Rivers woman comes across one of Australia’s deadliest creatures while...

        Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        premium_icon Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        News ABOUT a thousand dogs of all shapes and sizes were being preened to perfection at...

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News BALLINA Rd was closed eastbound after Saturday's crash in Lismore.