Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME SCENE: Police were spotted along Yamba Rd, Maclean on Friday.
CRIME SCENE: Police were spotted along Yamba Rd, Maclean on Friday.
Crime

Crime scene established near Clarence River

Kathryn Lewis
Jarrard Potter
,
17th Jan 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRIME scene was established in Maclean this morning, with police divers expected to undertake a vehicle recovery operation in the Clarence River tomorrow morning.

Coffs/Clarence Police District acting duty officer Darren Williams said a member of the community alerted police to the presence of suspected debris near a tree in an area beside the Clarence River outside Maclean on Friday morning.

"They've approached police and let them know they've found it, we've come down and had a look at it, and subsequently set up a crime scene," A/Insp Williams said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        premium_icon 'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        News “IT FEELS like a burn, it feels like I’ve gone through a windscreen of a car.”

        Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        premium_icon Facebook responds after removing $14,000 Ewingar fire fund

        News After a week of wrangling, Nadine Myers will see Ewingar Rising rise up again

        Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        premium_icon Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        News POLICE swooped on a driver and found prohibited drugs in his truck

        How recycling bottles has raised thousands for Rural Aid

        premium_icon How recycling bottles has raised thousands for Rural Aid

        News DONATIONS via more than 50,000 bottles and cans recycled in the area have been...