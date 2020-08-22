Crime scene established as woman found dead

A crime scene has been established in Nambour after a woman was found dead in the early hours of Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the location, nearby the Nambour RSL, about 1.30am.

He said the RSL was not related to the incident.

Police officers and forensics remain on scene.

Members of the public have reported police have blocked nearby roads.

Queensland Police Service is expected to provide more information later on Saturday.