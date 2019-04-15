Menu
Police are investing a fire at a house in Hakari Street, Crestmead last night.
News

Crime scene declared as house destroyed

by Elise Williams
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM
A LOGAN house has been fully destroyed following a fire early this morning.

The two-storey house on Hakari St in Crestmead was fully engulfed by flames when emergency crews arrived on scene just after 12.30am.

Five fire trucks and a command vehicle, police and paramedics all attended the private residence which had no one inside when emergency crews arrived.

The fire was so ferocious that it caused a full structural collapse to the 10 x 12 metre building.

There was initial concerns fire would spread to neighbouring homes, however firefighters confirmed all surrounding buildings were out of danger just before 2am, when they managed to control the blaze.

QFES and QPS will investigate the cause of the fire this morning.

A crime scene has been declared and QPS and QFES will complete a joint forensic examination.

