A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney's inner west overnight.
Crime scene set up after factory blaze

23rd May 2020 6:57 AM
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire at St Peters overnight.

Emergency services were called to a factory on May Street about 9.25pm after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze which has since been extinguished. The extent of structural damage is yet to be determined.

Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The premises and its surrounding businesses were closed at the time. No injuries have been reported; however, approximately 25 nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command attended to assist and established a crime scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Once the scene has been declared safe, specialist forensic officers and fire investigators will examine the scene.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Crime scene after St Peters factory blaze

