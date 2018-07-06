Menu
ABOVE: Lennox Head surfer Mikey McDonagh on his way to winning the Pro Junior event at Shoalhaven on the South Coast. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW
Crikey, it's Mikey at Skullcandy surf event

by Mitchell Craig
6th Jul 2018 11:31 AM
LENNOX Head surfer Mikey McDonagh will be one of the favourites when the Pro Junior division returns at the annual Skullcandy Oz Grom Open next week.

McDonagh won the Under-16 boys division last year and it looked like it would be his final year competing at the event.

However, the World Surf League has sanctioned a Pro Junior (Under-20) division for the first time since 2016 and they will also have a Pro Junior female division for the first time.

About 275 surfers will compete, from Under-12s to Under-16s, at the six-day event which starts next Friday and is hosted by the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders amd Vissla.

Surfers are expected from as far away as Europe and Japan.

"It will have the same prizemoney as any of the Pro Junior events around the world,” event organiser Tony O'Brien said.

"Mikey has been out surfing the beach banks at Lennox Head for the past few weeks.

"He puts a lot of hard work into it and most of the kids are out there every day training with coaches.”

Some of the best Far North Coast junior surfers will be among the field this year including Lennox Head's Nyxie Ryan.

She won the open women's in the Ben King Memorial at Broken Head beach last month and is stepping up into the Pro Junior division.

The Oz Grom event started in 2012 and will have a girls division in every age group for the first time.

"When we started we were flat our fielding one group of Under-16 girls,” O'Brien said.

"The participation rates have rapidly increased over the past few years and this will be the biggest event yet.

"There will be a professional female judge coming from California and we have a few new things that will add to the prestige of the event.”

There will be surfboard shapers set up and a film festival on the Sunday night.

All divisions will be broadcast live on skullcandyozgromopen.com.au

