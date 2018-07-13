Crikey! Adorable zoo proposal delights crowds

AN AUSTRALIA Zoo tiger keeper has pulled off the 'puurfect' proposal to his long-term girlfriend in front of delighted crowds this week.

Setting the bar high for engagement proposals, Ethan Kimmince enlisted the help of some of the resident big cats as he popped the question to his fiancee, Zoo vet nurse, Eloise Costantini.

The whole proposal was caught on camera and posted on Australia Zoo's Facebook page.

It shows Ethan pulling a "random" guest out from the crowd to help him with the show.

The guest turns out to be Eloise, who is completely unaware of what is about to happen.

He then calls on the assistance from a fellow keeper who brings out a huge love heart from within the tiger enclosure.

Ethan gets down on one knee and asks the all important question with help of the crowd who hold up gold balloons spelling out "Will you marry me?".

"I do know Eloise, she's one of our amazing vet nurses from the wildlife hospital," Ethan tells crowd in the video.

"She's actually my girlfriend. I'm a very lucky man indeed. We actually met here at the tigers which is pretty special."

The video has been shared more than 200 times and has racked up more than 2400 views.

"How beautiful. The perfect setting for a dedicated animal loving partnership," one person had commented.

"If my proposal isn't like this, I'm making him do it again," another said.

