YOUR SPORT: Crickets' future is in good hands

GAME ON: Junior cricketers including batters Emily Hosking, 12, and Ruben Chriss, 7, showed good skills, teamwork and sportsmanship at matches in Lismore on Saturday November 3.. Alison Paterson

THE future of Australian cricket is in good hands if the sportsmanship of junior players is anything to go by.

On Saturday morning at Jim Roder Oval, Lismore, Marist Brothers Blue played Clunes in the U12.

Nearby on Barry Dawson Oval, Marist Brothers Gold took on Casino Green in the same age division.

The teams which comprise boys and girls from aged seven up, showed great enthusiasm, good skills and sportsmanship throughout the innings.

While coaches, parents and families sat under the trees and cheered their team, the players put their hearts in to the game.

Clunes U12 coach Andrew Chriss said he was very proud of all the team members.

He said playing in a modified nine-a-side with a shorter pitch gives all the youngsters a chance to participate and have fun.

"On these slightly smaller the ball is in play more often on an 18m versus a 22m pitch," he said.

"At this age it's all about enjoying the game."

Marist Brothers bowler Thomas Molloy, 10, said he's been playing cricket for two years.

"It's fun, I like to bowl," he said.

"This is a good team to be part of."

Marist Brother Blues coach Andrew MacFadden said it was his team's second week and they were loving it..

"They are going well and improving," he said.

"U12 is their very first year of full-size cricket and we want to make sure the players enjoy themselves."

