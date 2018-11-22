Cricketers going into bat against DV

Ballina Bears all-rounder Ben Curruthers is playing in the Twenty20 domestic violence fundraiser at Fripp Oval, Ballina tomorrow night.

TWO Ballina cricket clubs are uniting against domestic violence by playing a special fundraising Twenty20 match at Fripp Oval in Ballina tomorrow night.

Ballina Bears will host Tintenbar-East Ballina for White Ribbon Day, playing under lights.

The focus will be less on winning and more on fun and supporting a worthy cause while putting on a show for spectators.

Both clubs are picking players from LJ Hooker League all the way down to fourth grade.

Bears captain Luke Hall is playing along with the likes of Ben Carruthers and Ravi Singh, who can all score runs and find the boundary.

Other Bears players taking part are Bernard Richter, Jordy Holmes, Grant Noble, Todd Orchard, Todd Jones, Billy Dwane, Willo James, Don Daley and Chris Hendry.

"Tintenbar haven't finalised a team yet but it will be a lot of fun on the night,” Ballina Bears coach Phil Melville said.

"Having a cross section of the grades will make it a real club event for everyone.

"We don't play too many of these Twenty20 games and it's a great way to get the community involved.

"Sporting clubs play a key role in standing up, speaking out and ending all forms of domestic violence against women. Both cricket clubs are extremely strong supporters of anti domestic violence and fully support the day.

"The lights will be on and we'll have some big hitting and everything you would expect from a T20 game.”

There will be a barbecue available courtesy of On Track Community Programs, as well as canteen facilities at the ground.

It is free entry and expected to run for three hours from 5.30pm.