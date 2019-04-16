Cricketers are too hard to pick apart

Caleb Ziebell receives his NSW Country cricket award from Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Ziebell was also joint winner of the FNC LJ Hooker League player of the year award.

Caleb Ziebell receives his NSW Country cricket award from Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Ziebell was also joint winner of the FNC LJ Hooker League player of the year award. Cricket NSW

CUDGEN all-rounder Caleb Ziebell and Murwillumbah top-order batsman Will Chapples were named joint Player of the Year at the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League presentation night.

It is the third straight year Ziebell has won the award and comes just one week after he was named NSW Country Player of the Year at the Cricket NSW awards in Sydney.

That award was presented by Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood who the medal is named after.

Ziebell was named player of the carnival at the Australian Country Cricket Championships at Shepparton in Victoria in January.

It was the second time he would be listed in the Australian country merit team following the carnival.

This time he shared the stage and the main awards with Chapples at the Pottsville Beach bowling club.

It is the fourth time Ziebell has won the award after taking honours for the first time in 2015.

Chapples picked up the all-rounder award after scoring 718 runs and taking 11 wickets in the competition rounds.

It was a big effort from Chapples who consistently scored runs in a struggling Murwillumbah side.

He had the best batting aggregate ahead of Tintenbar-East Ballina all-rounder Abe Crawford (566) and Ziebell (562).

They were also behind Chapples in the all-rounder award while Pottsville captain Jayden Hoare was fourth.

However, Ziebell had the best batting average of 62.4 while Chapples was second with 59.8 ahead of Ballina Bears batsman Sam Burdock who finished third with 55.4.

In other awards, Cudgen fast bowler James Julius took the most wickets with 37 scalps while Lennox Head all-rounder Todd Fisher had the best bowling average.

Cudgen top-order batsman Alec Williams won the fielding award while Pottsville's Adam Rogers won the wicket keeping award with 16 catches and 10 stumpings.