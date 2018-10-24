Cricket tour bowls for mental health

BAGGY BLUES: Preparign for the Baggy Blues mental health cricket event are, L-R Mitch Lowe Lismore City Council, Stephen Carigg Rural Mental Health Coordinator, Jared Seiffert NSW Cricket Regional Manager, Austin Curtin Nationals Candidate for Lismore, Bruce Ward Lord's Taverners Northern NSW and Jacob Graham Lismore Cricket Association.

BAGGY BLUES: Preparign for the Baggy Blues mental health cricket event are, L-R Mitch Lowe Lismore City Council, Stephen Carigg Rural Mental Health Coordinator, Jared Seiffert NSW Cricket Regional Manager, Austin Curtin Nationals Candidate for Lismore, Bruce Ward Lord's Taverners Northern NSW and Jacob Graham Lismore Cricket Association. Supplied

SOME of the regions top cricketers will join professional players as they aim to bowl over mental health problems in the Northern Rivers,

Players of all ages and levels will team up with one of NSW's leading rural mental health programs to deliver life-saving mental health messages to the Lismore community.

Last week Member for Lismore Thomas George announced the Baggy Blues Cricket Tour will visit Lismore in October to hold a celebrity cricket match, cricket clinic for 8-17 year olds, and deliver a mental health workshop.

The event will be held on Thursday October 25th from 6:30 to 9:30pm at Oakes Oval, Dawson St, Lismore.

Mr George said cricket brings our community together.

"These matches will not only be great day out for the whole family but an important way for our rural mental health teams to reach those who need support,” he said.

"This year Far North Coast Country will take on Far North Coast Coasties at Lismore's Oakes Oval in a match which features local and state player doing their bit to raise awareness of men's mental health.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies announced the NSW Government will invest $120,000 in the new partnership with Baggy Blues.

"We are in the grip of the worst drought this State has seen in decades and the NSW Government will keep supporting affected communities,” Mr Barilaro said.

Mrs Davies said the "Baggy Blues” have begun working with the Centre for Rural Remote Mental Health (CRRMH) to deliver a mental health workshop, cricket clinics for budding sports stars and a celebrity cricket match in Lismore.

If you, or someone you know, needs crisis support phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

For local mental health services call 1800 011 511.

To find out more about the Baggy Blues Tour contact your local NSW Cricket Association or visit www.ramhp.com.au.