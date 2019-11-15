Cricket team will be given time

TOUGH ROAD: Action from the FNC LJ Hooker League match between Lennox Head and Murwillumbah at the weekend.

TOUGH ROAD: Action from the FNC LJ Hooker League match between Lennox Head and Murwillumbah at the weekend. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A POOR start to the cricket season by Murwillumbah is being monitored by the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League executive committee.

Murwillumbah were easily beaten in a 10-wicket loss to the Casino Cavaliers in the first round and were then bowled out in their first innings for a measly 43 against Lennox Head at the weekend.

They trail by 106 runs at 6-79 after Lennox Head declared 7-228 on the first day of the two-match in progress.

"It's something we're monitoring and we'll continue to keep a close eye on it,” Hooker League president Phil Melville said.

"Our competition is one of the better ones in regional New South Wales and we want to keep it that way.

"We certainly don't want to be running an inferior product but we have to give them the benefit of the doubt at this point.

"They're still a young side and you can probably chalk it up to a couple of bad days of cricket against some pretty good opposition.”

Murwillumbah has been without its best batsman after Will Chapples moved to the Gold Coast Dolphins.

He was joint Player of the Year last season along with Cudgen and NSW Country all-rounder Caleb Ziebell.

It is the club's third year back after a stint on the sideline.

The LJ Hooker League competition has already lost one team this season after Ballina Bears pulled out just weeks before the first round.

"The difference with Bears is that they didn't have much youth or anyone coming through from the juniors,” Melville said.

"They were going to be in for a hard slog and risked losing more players during the season.

"Murwillumbah has plenty of young guys and they've accepted it might be a few years down the track before they have success.

"I know Grant Parmenter does a great job with them as coach and we don't want to turn away young blokes who are keen to play cricket.

"They also have some really good facilities and are financially stable.

"It would be great if they can get some consistency as the season goes on; we don't want to see anyone getting towelled up every week.”