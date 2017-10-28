Cricket talent head west for championships

BIG WRAPS: Caleb Ziebell hits out in the Hooker League. North Coast captain Tim Welsford believes Ziebell would not be out of place in Sydney grade cricket.

BIG WRAPS: Caleb Ziebell hits out in the Hooker League. North Coast captain Tim Welsford believes Ziebell would not be out of place in Sydney grade cricket. Nolan Verheij-Full

SIX cricketers from the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League will represent North Coast in the NSW Country championships at Inverell next week.

Cudgen has the most players with all-rounders Pat Rosser and Caleb Ziebell while fast bowler James Julius and left-arm spinner Anthony Kershler are also in the side.

Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay will be aiming to make the NSW Country team again after a shoulder injury restricted his involvement last season.

Marist Brothers all-rounder Kaleb Auld has been selected as one of the Under-23 players while the rest of the team is from the Clarence and Mid North Coast.

Former Victorian state fast bowler Tim Welsford will captain the side for a second straight year.

"There is plenty of talent on the Far North Coast and in the past that's where most of our players have come from,” Welsford said.

"This year we wanted to include the best players from Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Port Macquarie who might not have had this sort of exposure before.

"We've still targeted all the best players from last season and I think we've done a reasonable job of getting everyone together.

"A lot of guys haven't played much cricket yet this season and hopefully we've found the right mix.”

Welsford played five one-day games for Victoria in 2004 and 2005 as a right-arm fast bowler.

He has big wraps on Ziebell, who will be on the selectors' radar at the three-day carnival after a strong showing last year.

"If Caleb (Ziebell) was living in Sydney he would go close to playing for New South Wales,” Welsford said.

"It's a challenge for us because we only have three days to get noticed and perform well.

"But if he was in Sydney he'd be able to play 18 games in a top competition to get himself in the selection frame. That's why these carnivals are important and we want to give all our guys the best opportunity we can.”

North Coast plays its first game against Western Zone on Friday before taking on Newcastle on Saturday.