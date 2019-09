Sydney sixes cricket players Ben Dwarshuis and NSW fast bowler Chad Sammut chat to St Mary's Primary School students Charlie Comerford, James Rowland and Sofie Formaggin.

Sydney sixes cricket players Ben Dwarshuis and NSW fast bowler Chad Sammut chat to St Mary's Primary School students Charlie Comerford, James Rowland and Sofie Formaggin. Susanna Freymark

SYDNEY cricket players visited St Mary's Primary School in Casino for a fun cricket clinic with the students.

Sydney Sixes fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis and fast bowler for NSW Blues Chad Sammut were among the players showing students how to bat with an extra large and soft ball.

The visit is part of a state tour in Play Cricket month.