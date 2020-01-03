Cricket rivals unite to help young leukaemia fighter

Pottsville batsman Joe Allan is set to shave his beard and head as part of its cricket club fundraiser on Saturday. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

HEADS will be shaved bald when Pottsville hosts its Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket fundraiser at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville on Saturday.

Pottsville plays Lismore Workers and Tintenbar-East Ballina in a round robin with money raised to go towards junior cricketer Oren London who is battling leukaemia.

Tintenbar-East Ballina opening batsman Abe Crawford will shave his head along with Pottsville players Joe Allan, Jamie Bennett, Ryan McCloy, Marcus Iles and Troy Thoms.

“We’ve put the day together to help out Oren, who is one of our under-12 players,” Bennett said.

“The club had a fundraiser day last year but this one hits a bit closer to home.

“It will be a family event with plenty happening on the day and it will kick on after the games are played.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and it’s a good way to get the community involved.

“It’s great to have someone from another club jump in for the head shave and we appreciate the support.”

This weekend is the second round of the Twenty20 competition with Pottsville undefeated in both formats of the game.

They did tie with Lennox Head in the first game of the season but have been the most consistent team since.

Winning its T20 games this weekend will likely put them in the finals of that format before they shift their focus back to the two-day competition.

They take on defending premiers Cudgen after two more rounds of T20.

“It’s been a good start to the season and we have a fair bit of depth in the squad” Bennett said.

“We’ve been able to bring in some of our juniors like Jack Corliss, Oskar Scholz and Nathan Pryke and they’ve all done a great job.”

More information on the Pottsville fundraiser can be found on the club’s Facebook page.

In other games this weekend, Cudgen host Alstonville and the Casino RSM Cavaliers in its round robin at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Elsewhere, Lennox Head and Marist Brothers play Murwillumbah at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Games are played at 8.30am, noon and 3pm at all three grounds.