Cricket family will treasure the moment

The Lennox Head Pirates are hosting the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League final this weekend. Todd Fisher (far left) and Adam Fisher (far right) are retiring after the game. Mitchell Craig

IT WILL be the end of an era and a chance to create club history when Lennox Head hosts Cudgen in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket final this weekend.

The Pirates are aiming for the clubs first premiership in the top grade while brothers Adam and Todd Fisher are set to retire when the game is completed at Megan Crescent Oval Sunday.

They have about 300 LJ Hooker League games between them with Todd having played in the competition for 20 years.

Captain Andrew Lindsay is also moving on next season which means this is the teams last chance to win a premiership together.

Todd has been a handy all-rounder who has had stints as captain and played in losing finals in recent years.

"We've reached finals consistently over the last few years and it would be good to get one before I hang them up,” he said.

"I've played for 20 years and Adam would be in his 18th or 19th year so we'd love to do it together.

"We had a really good team in 2013 and I thought that was our best chance, this team now is as good as that if not better.

"I wasn't actually going to play this year, but the writing was on the wall when I saw the make-up of the team and that Andy (Lindsay) and my brother were still going around.

"It doesn't get any harder then Cudgen in a final and we know what we're up against.”

The future of Lennox Head is in safe hands for the next few years with the likes of teenagers Oliver Cronin, Caelan Maladay and Ben Moyle in the team.

Top-order batsman Tobyn Burvill returned this year to play with his younger brother Tranan while experienced all-rounder Terry Murphy was a handy pick-up from Alstonville.

It all made for a well-balanced team with plenty of depth in the batting order and one of the best bowling attacks in the competition.

"We're not the biggest club but we've always had a lot juniors filtering through and it's a fair effort for a little town,” Fisher said.

"All the kids are good enough to go on and play higher so who knows how long they'll stay together.”

Lennox Head will go a long way towards winning if they get the wicket of opening batsman and NSW Country representative Caleb Ziebell early.

Play starts both days from 11am.