Cricket controversy: 'We don't normally kick up a stink'

HOWZAT: Casino will host its LJ Hooker League cricket semi-final after lodging a successful protest from a washed out game at Alstonville on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CUDGEN has launched an appeal to the North Coast Cricket Council after losing the hosting rights of its FNC LJ Hooker League semi-final after a successful protest from Casino.

Casino sent photograph and video evidence to the LJ Hooker League executive committee and were awarded maximum points from a washed out game against Alstonville at Hill Park, Wollongbar on Saturday.

It meant they leapfrogged Cudgen into second spot and will now host the game at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino this weekend.

"The Alstonville curator called the game off at 10am but we were obviously keen to play so a few of us went out there and had a look," Casino captain Sam Dietrich.

"The umpires deemed that it would have been safe to play on so off the back of that we lodged a protest (to the LJ Hooker League committee) and it was upheld.

"We don't normally kick up a stink about things but we thought that were denied an opportunity here and it was something we had to do.

"I started the process on the day and it all moved fairly quickly, we had a decision by about lunch time Monday."

It was a decision which caught Cudgen by surprise and club president John King said there were questions that needed to be asked.

He was unhappy with the response they received from the LJ Hooker League and elected to go further to the North Coast Cricket Council for its appeal.

"We're not having a go at Casino but we do feel that this sets a dangerous precedence if we rely on teams providing photos and videos," King said.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't get any response from the LJ Hooker League and that's why we've taken it higher.

"It surprised us all how fast they came to a decision and we were told we couldn't make an appeal (to them).

"It sounds to me that Alstonville have done the wrong thing here and it should have been the umpires decision from the start."

The second-placed spot also means in the event of a washout this weekend Casino will go through to the final having finished the higher of the two.

"Once again there are no sour grapes from us but should be allowed to ask some questions," King said.

North Coast Cricket Council chairman Ken Robinson said a review was under-way and a decision would likely be made tomorrow.