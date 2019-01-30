Menu
Alinta Energy Wristband for recall
News

Cricket giveaway: Bands may pose risk to children

by Cloe Read
30th Jan 2019 12:42 PM

CRICKET Australia has released a public warning to throw out promotional wristbands handed out at the Gabba Test last week, after a Queensland child reportedly swallowed a button battery.

The child had to receive medical treatment after ingesting the battery and is being monitored, ABC News reports.

The promotional wristbands were handed out at day one of the Gabba's Brisbane Test on January 24, and in Melbourne's day one international match on January 18.

The warning relates to a small button battery that could cause severe risk or injury if ingested by young children.

"Immediate safe disposal of these wristbands is recommended, to ensure that no child could possibly access the wristband or its contents," the warning reads.

The products are not listed on the Government's official product recall website.

The orange Alinta Energy bands were distributed in sections 31-37 lower bowl and sections 71-75 upper bowl in Brisbane.

Bands were also distributed in bays N53-N57 and M53-75 in Melbourne.

Concerned cricket fans can contact public.enquiries@cricket.com.au for further information.

