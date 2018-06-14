Crews tackle truck fire on Northern Rivers

Fire crews have this afternoon tackled a fire in a truck near Casino.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service Inspector Boyd Townsend said crews were called to the scene, about 2km north of Casino, just after 3pm.

He said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews had now left the scene after quickly extinguishing the blaze.

While the exact cause of the fire was unknown, Insp Townsend said it was believed there may have been an issue with the vehicle's brakes.

It's understood no ambulance was required for the driver.