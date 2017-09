Fire-fighters have raced to an area of coastal heath alight on an Evans Head beach.

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to a small bush fire sparked on coastal health along an Evans Head beach.

At this stage, Fire and Rescue have confirmed a small area of grass on the dunes is alight off Terrace St, north of the Evans Head Surf Life Saving Club.

Two Rural Fire Service trucks from Woodburn are en route to assist Fire and Rescue contain the blaze.

It is unknown at this stage whether any houses are under threat.

More to come.