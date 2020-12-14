Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Emergency services are responding to reports of a fallen tree on the M1 near Byron Bay. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
News

Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

Liana Boss
14th Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to reports of a fallen tree on the Pacific Motorway near Byron Bay.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident, approaching Ewingsdale Rd, was reported shortly after 10am.

Byron Shire Council also posted to social media confirming they had received reports of a tree on the highway between Tyagarah and the Byron Bay exit.

“Avoid travel through this area if possible,” the council said.

It is understood one of two southbound lanes is closed.

Transport for NSW and other emergency services are understood to be responding to the scene.

northern rivers flood northern rivers storm northern rivers traffic pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        Weather THERE has been "significant" rain across the Northern Rivers and flooding is likely in Lismore from midday, authorities have warned.

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        News Several schools have been impacted by flooding on local roads

        1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        Premium Content 1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        News Essential Energy has reported outages across the Northern Rivers

        Instagram model pleads guilty to drug charge

        Premium Content Instagram model pleads guilty to drug charge

        News 20-year-old was arrested in the same drug bust as a former NRL star