Crews recover woman's body after 'possible fall' at headland

POLICE have yet to formally identify a woman whose body was found at a popular North Coast headland.

Richmond Police District Inspector Doug Connors said police and SES crews worked together to reach the woman earlier today.

The woman's body was yesterday found on rocks beneath Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head, but emergency services were unable to reach her before the daylight faded.

Insp Connors said they recommenced the recovery effort about 7am today.

Police investigate after body found at famous surf spot

He said this process took several hours.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and police are still appealing for anyone with information which may assist their investigations.

Insp Connors said the woman was seen in the Lennox Head area on Thursday and urged anyone who might have information to come forward.

"At this stage we're still looking at the possibility of misadventure,” Insp Connors said.

"We're looking at the possibility that there's been an accidental slip.”

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.