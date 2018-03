A Casino Fire and Rescue was called to a blaze on Dyraaba St overnight.

Daniel Perrin /TWE

FIREFIGHTERS spent just minutes at the scene of a bushfire in Casino overnight.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew was called to Dyraaba St about 8.10pm.

But she said they were returning from the scene within about five minutes of attending the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not known.