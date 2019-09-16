Crews prepare for worsening conditions on fireground

Fire crews were called to a blaze near Old Bonalbo over the weekend.

FIREFIGHTERS are preparing for a horror day on the ground, with conditions expected to deteriorate.

The Long Gully Rd fire at Drake has now burnt more than 53,000 hectares and will be one of the blazes that Rural Fire Service crews will be keeping a close eye on today.

The bushfire jumped the Bruxner Highway over the weekend and is burning near near rural properties in Red Rock Road and Rover Park.

Drake Primary School will be closed today as crews battle the bushfire.

While the immediate threat to homes has eased, RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd this morning told ABC North Coast that conditions could change advice levels quickly.

"We're going to see conditions start to deteriorate over the course of the day," he said.

"It could be a problematic day on the fireground."

Insp Shepherd acknowledged it had been an exhausting couple of weeks for residents, but urged them to remain vigilant.

"We have got firefighters on the ground working with those residents," he told the ABC.

"Conditions can change quite quickly... it's going to be a long few weeks."

Advice

Residents in the areas of Rover Park and Red Rock should monitor conditions. Follow your bush fire survival plan and know what you will do if a fire threatens.

If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Sandy Place, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, follow your bush fire survival plan and ensure you know what you will do if conditions change.

People in areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Other Information