Crews 'hard at work' as Drake fire remains at Watch & Act

A BUSHFIRE that is raging near Drake and Tabulam has now burnt more than 60,000 hectares and is still at a Watch and Act alert level.

The fire was upgraded to Emergency Warning yesterday afternoon, but the Rural Fire Service says the immediate threats to homes has now eased.

NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone took to Facebook last night to thank their hardworking firefighters, the local community and corporations for their help.

"The Casino Airbase remains hard at work supporting many aircraft flying to the Long Gully Fire at Drake," they wrote in their post.

"Casino Airbase is the closest airport able to load gel and fire retardant for the five aircraft working today (Monday).

"Twenty loads today delivered, refuelling for those aircraft, other helicopters and the Birddog that guides the 737, all from Casino.

"It requires a lot of water and we are working closely with Richmond Valley Council to use water from the Woodview Quarry rather than using the Casino town water supply.

"So far we have only used rain water collected in our dedicated water tank at the Fire Control Centre that holds around 250,000 litres that is held for this purpose.

"We also had over 20,000 litres of non potable water delivered unexpectedly by Carlton United Breweries today that are providing water to fire affected communities to help in the effort to fight the fires.

"Great support from community and corporations such as this."

Advice for residents

The fire has crossed Cheviot Hills Road and is burning towards Sugarbag Road and Ramsay Road.

The southern edge of the fire continues to burn towards the area of Poverty Point, Surface Hill and Sandy Creek area.

The Bruxner Highway is currently closed in some locations.

Residents in the areas of Drake, Red Rock Road and Rover Park should follow their bush fire survival plans and know what they will do if conditions change.

The same advice applies to those in Ewingar, Sandy Place, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River.

Monitor conditions closely if you are on the eastern side of the Clarence River.

Other Information