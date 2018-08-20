Menu
Fire crews battled a break-off section of the major Ellangowan fire south of Casino yesterday. Properties in the Lagoon Rd, West Coraki area were threatened.
Crews fatigued as fires continue to burn across region

Liana Turner
20th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

FIRE crews are continuing to work to control fires across the region.

RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said crews across the district would continue containment efforts today.

"It's all going to be subject to the winds,” he said.

Yesterday's conditions saw a break-off from the large fire on Mothersoles Rd at Ellangowan.

"It came within fairly close proximity to a number of farms at the end of Lagoon Rd,” Supt Brett said.

Supt Brett said this could pose a challenge for firefighters in the form of a new 5.5km firefront, depending on winds.

The peat-dense, swampy area the fire had burnt into could prove problematic.

"It's going to make it very hard because it's got out into peat and swamp country,” he said.

He said peat could see the fire burn underground for some time before re-emerging without warning.

Firefighters are meanwhile monitoring a blaze on Brewers Rd, west of Whiporie.

Supt Brett said this had the potential to cause "a few headaches” due to the inaccessible landscape, so fixed wing aircraft are assisting with monitoring and wetting down that fire.

Crews have also been on the ground at a fire north of Grevillea.

"They're just patrolling (that fire),” he said.

"Hopefully the weather and winds will be in our favour.”

Supt Brett said volunteers across the district were now feeling the fatigue of a busy two months.

"We're doing alright but it's sort of getting hard on the volunteers,” he said.

He said four firefighters whose truck was overcome by fire near Tabulam on Saturday were recovering well.

"They went through an experience you hope you never have to,” Supt Brett said.

"They came through unscathed.”

He said they were back on the fireground - in another truck - the same day.

Supt Brett said firefighters who had travelled from the Central Coast and Hunter regions would have their final shifts on the Northern Rivers today.

But he said their presence had made a big difference in offering local crews some reprieve.

For updated fire danger information visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.

